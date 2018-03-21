Cowboys clustering of free agent visits at receiver, offensive line part of plan

Outside of a trade, the Dallas Cowboys remain the only team in the league yet to make a direct addition since the start of free agency.

But the week-long impasse could be ending soon with the team hosting eight visitors the past three days, including receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson and guard Joe Thomas on Wednesday to go with tackles LaAdrian Phillips and Cameron Fleming, guard Marcus Martin and receivers Dontrelle Inman and Justin Hunter on Monday and Tuesday.

None are expensive options so they fit the Cowboys’ plan to shop for bargains in free agency.

The cluster of players at receiver and the offensive line give insight into the team needs early in free agency.

The team has yet to make a final decision on receiver Dez Bryant and his $12.5 million salary for next year.

But whether Bryant is here or not, the Cowboys are intent on upgrading and/or overhauling their receiver corps through free agency and the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hurns, released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, would be a definite threat to No. 2 receiver Terrance Williams and the speedy Thompson could provide the deep threat the offense has been lacking for years.

Phillips, Fleming and Martin speak to the team’s interest in revamping depth on the offensive line as well as the possibility of moving right tackle La’el Collins back inside to guard where he spent the first two years of his career.

The Cowboys would prefer not to have to spend a premium draft pick on an offensive lineman.

Thomas has just eight starts in his previous four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He would be more of an impact special teams player.