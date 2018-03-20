Weather sets up Wednesday visit between wide receiver Allen Hurns, Cowboys

Remember when uncharacteristic weather issues ruined the only Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones?

Well, the weather may work in his favor in the Cowboys pursuit of former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns.

Hurns, who was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday, was scheduled to visit the New York Jets Tuesday night. But his flight was canceled because of bad weather .

So now he is headed to Dallas to visit the Cowboys, per ESPN.

Two sources confirmed the Cowboys are setting up a visit with him at the team's headquarters at the Star in Frisco

He is supposed to visit the Jets next, but there may be no trip to New York if the Cowboys can reel him in during their visit.

Hurns is the third receiver to visit the Cowboys this week, joining Justin Hunter and Dontrelle Inman.

At age 26, Hurns is likely the one who could make the most immediate impact.

Undrafted out of Miami in 2014, Hurns was released on Tuesday for cap reasons and declining production since signing a four-year, $40.05 million extension in 2016.

He caught 115 passes in his first two seasons, including 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

The last two seasons combined he has just 74 receptions for 961 yards and five touchdowns. He also has missed 11 games due to injuries.

Now healthy again, Hurns hopes to get back to his previous production. He could certainly be a solid No. 2 receiver in Dallas but doesn’t appear to be a threat to Dez Bryant’s status on the roster as the team’s top wideout.

However, Hurns and a receiver at the top of the draft could make things interesting as the Cowboys continue to evaluate Bryant’s situation.

Vice president Stephen Jones has expressed concerns since the end of the 2017 season about Bryant's $12.5 million salary for 2018 and his own declining numbers over the past three years.

The Cowboys have yet to discuss a pay cut or release with Bryant but it is under consideration.