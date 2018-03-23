Here's where the NFC East teams stand after a week of free agency

NFL free-agency is a little over a week old, but all of the teams in the NFC East have acquired some impact players.

Although they started slowly due to a tight salary-cap situation and on-going contract negotiations with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and guard Zack Martin, the Dallas Cowboys were the last team in the NFL to sign a free agent.

But they're picking up speed, which was part of their original plan. The restructuring of Travis Frederick's contract has helped the Cowboys to acquire free agent linebacker Joe Thomas, wide receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns.

Here's a look at the NFC East newcomers (doesn't include re-signing of roster players):

Dallas Cowboys

Additions: Fullback Jamize Olawale (trade), linebacker Joe Thomas, wide receiver Deonte Thompson, wide receiver Allen Hurns

Departures: Guard Johnathan Cooper, cornerback Orlando Scandrick, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, linebacker Kyle Wilber, defensive end Benson Mayowa, fullback Keith Smith

Breakdown: Hitchens signed a near top-market deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Scandrick, his mutual departure landed him with the Washington Redskins.

Philadelphia Eagles

Additions: Defensive end Michael Bennett, cornerback Daryl Worley, defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, linebacker Corey Nelson

Departures: Cornerback Patrick Robinson, wide receiver Torrey Smith, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, tight end Trey Burton, running back LeGarrette Blount, tight end Brent Celek, defensive end Vinny Curry, kicker Caleb Sturgis, defensive tackle Beau Allen.

Breakdown: The defending Super Bowl champions really decided to keep their foot on the gas pedal. Yes, the organization has lost a bunch of players via trade and free agency up to this point. The game-changers are Michael Bennett, Haloti Ngata and Daryl Worley.

New York Giants

Additions: Tackle Nate Solder, linebacker Alec Ogletree, running back Jonathan Stewart, guard Patrick Omameh, wide receiver Cody Latimer, linebacker Kareem Martin, defensive end Josh Mauro, cornerback B.W. Webb, cornerback Teddy Williams, cornerback Curtis Riley

Departures: Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, guard Justin Pugh, offensive tackle D.J. Fluker, center Weston Richburg, linebacker Devon Kennard

Breakdown: Because This organization has just one playoff appearance and no postseason victories in the past six seasons, owner John Mara hired David Gettleman (a former Giants assistant GM) as his teams' general manager. This off-season, Gettleman immediately got to work on a major roster overhaul. Thus far, he's signed a bounty of players, six of whom should be starters come training camp. The crown jewel of that haul is Nate Soldier, who left the New England Patriots to sign the richest contract for a tackle in the history of the NFL.

Washington Redskins

Additions: Quarterback Alex Smith, cornerback Orlando Scandrick, wide receiver Paul Richardson

Departures: Cornerback Kendall Fuller, quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Kenny Hilliard, running back Dare Ogunbowale, offensive tackle Bowen

Breakdown: The franchise has a history of making off-season headlines, and their front office certainly started things with a bang when news of the Alex Smith-to-Washington trade in January. Acquiring Smith via trade also cost team president Bruce Allen (owner Dan Snyder and Allen might not hire a general manager) a quality defensive back in Kendall Fuller. The contract the Redskins handed Paul Richardson might seem like an overpayment, but if you look at the going rate for wide receivers around the league, the deal isn't all that abnormal. Orlando Scandrick's 2-year, 10-million-dollar contract also appear to be an overpayment, but stealing him from a division rival makes it a little more palatable.