An Aggie and a Longhorn swapping NFL teams; one headed to defending Super Bowl champs

A former Longhorn and a former Aggie were involved in a big NFL trade on Wednesday.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are trading former Longhorns wide receiver Marcus Johnson and fifth-round draft-pick to the Seattle Seahawks for former Aggies defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft choice, according to ESPN.





Bennett, a standout at Texas A&M from 2005 to 2008, has been in the league for 10 seasons. From 2013 until now, he's effectively anchored Seattle's defensive line, racking up 39 sacks over that time period. He was also part of a 2013 Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Bennett has three years remaining on his current contract, with an average cap hit of around $6.5 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

Johnson would give Seattle another body at receiver if it is unable to retain WR Paul Richardson.

The trade won't become official until the new league year begins on March 14.

