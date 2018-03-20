The Dallas Cowboys acquired fullback Jamize Olawale in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fill hole at fullback with trade with Raiders for veteran Jamize Olawale

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

March 20, 2018 11:12 AM

Frisco

Check fullback off the Dallas Cowboys’ list of needs and also finally check them as present on the list of off-season acquisitions.

The Cowboys made a trade with the Oakland Raiders for six-year veteran fullback Jamize Olawale, as the teams basically swapped fullbacks and a couple of late-round draft picks.

Fullback became a need for the Cowboys when they declined to tender Keith Smith as a restricted free agent and he bolted to the Raiders in free agency.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys sent Oakland one of their two fifth-round picks (No. 173 overall) in exchange for both Olawale and one of the Raiders' six sixth-round picks (No. 192 overall).

The Cowboys basically dropped 19 spots in the draft to shore up the fullback spot.

The Cowboys have three picks in the sixth round, including back-to-back picks at 192 and 193 and 208, among their 10 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

Olawale started his career with the Cowboys and signed with the Raiders from the Cowboys' practice squad in 2012. He has played in 77 games, including 11 starts in Oakland. Olawale was likely slated to be cut at some point because of the presence of Smith.

The Cowboys made the trade because they didn’t want to wait to fill the void and risk the chance of not getting him as a free agent.

Olawale is also a core special teams player.

The updated list of Cowboys 2018 draft picks are: No. 19 (first round), No. 50 (second round), No. 81 (third round), No. 116 (fourth round), No. 137 (fourth round), No. 171 (fifth round), No. 192 (sixth round), No. 193 (sixth round), No. 208 (sixth round), No. 236 (seventh round).

