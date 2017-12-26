Jerry Jones: It’s in the best interest of Cowboys to keep Jason Garrett

A coaching change isn’t coming this off-season for the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones reiterated on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday.

Jones hasn’t wavered in his belief that Jason Garrett is the right man for the job on the heels of another disappointing season that will end without a playoff berth.

“I know a lot about our coaching staff,” Jones said. “I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can very quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here at all.

“Let’s just say that it’s not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change.”

While Garrett – last year’s NFL Coach of the Year – is seemingly safe for now, Jones alluded to the fact that his staff could undergo multiple changes with assistants on expiring contracts.

But Garrett’s status has become a hot topic as he’s led the Cowboys to just two playoff berths in seven full seasons, and failed to close out four games in which they led at halftime this season.

Garrett has a career regular-season record of 66-53, and is signed for the next two seasons at $6 million a year. Jones handed Garrett a five-year, $30 million extension after the 2014 season.

Even though Jones is publicly backing his head coach, it doesn’t soften the blow from a disappointing season. The Cowboys saw their playoff dreams end with a 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Jones described his feelings as “disappointed” and “sick” with how the season unraveled.

“It was there to take and we should be disappointed,” Jones said. “I’m sick. I’m really sick about it.”

But Jones expressed optimism about the Cowboys’ future once again and believes they’ll return to contender status in 2018.

“We have got players who are very capable of competing at this level and we’ve got enough of them to do it and we’ve got enough of them in the right spots,” Jones said. “There are better days ahead for the Cowboys than today.”