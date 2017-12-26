2018 opponents set for Dallas Cowboys

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style 1:35

Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:53

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple

Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform 1:06

Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square 0:13

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prefers his players to wear suits on road trips, a request some of them take very seriously. Take a look at some of their elaborate fashion choices.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prefers his players to wear suits on road trips, a request some of them take very seriously. Take a look at some of their elaborate fashion choices. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prefers his players to wear suits on road trips, a request some of them take very seriously. Take a look at some of their elaborate fashion choices. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

2018 opponents set for Dallas Cowboys

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 26, 2017 12:50 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 56 MINUTES AGO

The 2018 schedule won’t come out until the spring, but the Dallas Cowboys know all their opponents for next season.

The two unknowns were which NFC West team they’d travel to, and which NFC North team they’d host. That is now known as the Cowboys will finish second in the NFC East and will face the second-place teams of those divisions.

That means the Cowboys will play at the Seattle Seahawks, and will host the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys last played at Seattle in 2014, winning 30-23.

The Lions visited the Cowboys last season, and the Cowboys rolled to a 42-21 victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lions and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday and could end up with the same record, but the Lions won their first meeting and will have a better division record even with a loss.

So the 2018 sets up like this for the Cowboys:

Home games: New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Detroit.

Away games: New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Carolina, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle.

The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoff race Sunday after falling 21-12 to the Seahawks at home.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style 1:35

Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:53

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple

Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform 1:06

Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square 0:13

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

View More Video