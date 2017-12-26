2018 opponents set for Dallas Cowboys

The 2018 schedule won’t come out until the spring, but the Dallas Cowboys know all their opponents for next season.

The two unknowns were which NFC West team they’d travel to, and which NFC North team they’d host. That is now known as the Cowboys will finish second in the NFC East and will face the second-place teams of those divisions.

That means the Cowboys will play at the Seattle Seahawks, and will host the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys last played at Seattle in 2014, winning 30-23.

The Lions visited the Cowboys last season, and the Cowboys rolled to a 42-21 victory.

The Lions and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday and could end up with the same record, but the Lions won their first meeting and will have a better division record even with a loss.

So the 2018 sets up like this for the Cowboys:

Home games: New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Detroit.

Away games: New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Carolina, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle.

The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoff race Sunday after falling 21-12 to the Seahawks at home.