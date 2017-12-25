Jerry Jones to Cowboys fans: Don’t worry

Jerry Jones expressed disappointment in the way the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff chances ended Sunday, with a 21-12 dud of a loss to a banged-up Seattle Seahawks team.

But the owner of America’s Team essentially had a simple message to fans: Don’t worry!

Jones is an eternal optimist and he sees nothing but good things coming his organization’s way.

“I’m extremely excited about our future,” Jones said.

In other words, no need to worry about why the Cowboys failed to reach the playoffs. This team isn’t far from being back in contention for a Super Bowl in Jones’ mind even though the championship drought drags into Year 23.

Jason Garrett is the right coach. Don’t worry about him reaching the postseason just twice in seven full years. Don’t worry about the Cowboys failing to win four games they led at halftime. Don’t worry about a blowout loss to a Denver Broncos team that’s eyeing a top-10 pick, or losing home games to the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers despite scoring 30 points.

“I feel good about our head coach,” Jones said.

Dak Prescott is the right quarterback. Don’t worry about him more than tripling his interception total from his rookie season. Don’t worry about him failing to throw for 200 yards in seven games this season. Don’t worry about his struggles without Ezekiel Elliott.

“I’m excited about our future with Dak at quarterback,” Jones said.

And Jones isn’t ready to throw the towel in on Dez Bryant being an elite receiver. Don’t worry about Bryant failing to have a 100-yard receiving game this season, or going through a five-game touchdown drought, or having a $16.5 million cap figure in 2018.

Oh, and don’t worry about the drops. Prescott knows he has to hit Bryant in the facemask these days.

“We have a lot of respect for all the good things that Dez brings,” Jones said. “He’s come a long way and made some serious positive contributions to the team.”

And don’t worry about anything else that may be seemingly wrong with this Cowboys team.

Don’t worry that All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has missed multiple games with injuries for consecutive seasons and has been flagged a career-high five times for holding. Don’t worry about linebacker Sean Lee’s struggles to stay healthy an entire season.

Or kicker Dan Bailey posting a career-low field goal percentage, or defensive backs Byron Jones and Anthony Brown regressing this season.

And definitely don’t worry about AT&T Stadium, the $1.2 billion home that has been anything but friendly to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys completed another losing season at home (3-5) and have winning seasons in just four of the nine seasons in what’s known as JerryWorld. They’re 37-35 all-time at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009.

“As far as the atmosphere for the Cowboys and as far as the facility itself, if facilities have anything to do with it, we ought to win more ballgames,” Jerry Jones said. “But we’re just going to have to look at what we’re doing on the field and continue to try to get better. I like some of the players, the talent that we’ve brought in. Young players on defense. I like our fundamentals on offense. None of that has changed from today.

“Frankly, I’m a little numb because the way we started, the good feeling, the uptick we had with Zeke coming back. All of that I thought that would rule the day today.”

Instead, the Cowboys’ shortcomings ruled the day. This team would seem to have more questions than answers going into 2018.

But don’t worry. The Cowboys owner insists that brighter days are ahead.

“We just got to get it done better,” Jones said.