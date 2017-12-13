Tony Romo opens up about first season in booth and that emotional Cowboys’ moment

More Videos 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Pause 2:09 Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 0:46 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 1:46 What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 1:53 Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:38 Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

