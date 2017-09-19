Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, seen here broadcasting a pre-season game in August, has earned rave reviews in the booth after the first two weeks of the NFL season.
Sports Illustrated heaps praise (and jinx) on Tony Romo’s broadcasting

By Stefan Stevenson

September 19, 2017 5:34 PM

Does the Sports Illustrated jinx theory include television announcers?

For Tony Romo’s sake, let’s hope not. After two weeks of calling NFL games for CBS, the former Dallas Cowboys star continues to get rave reviews for his in-game analysis and penchant for predicting plays before they happen.

Romo has so far shown the perfect balance of excitement and level-headed commentary in the booth. He’s been so good early that it makes previous questions about his broadcasting ability seem ludicrous.

But has S.I. gone too far? Their tongue-in-cheek headline Monday on their Extra Mustard site laid the praise on thick: “After two weeks of the NFL season, Tony Romo is the MVP.

Hopefully, this doesn’t lead to Romo spraining his jaw, getting a sore throat or being struck with a speech impediment before he calls his next game.

