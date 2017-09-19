Sports Illustrated heaps praise (and jinx) on Tony Romo’s broadcasting

Does the Sports Illustrated jinx theory include television announcers?

For Tony Romo’s sake, let’s hope not. After two weeks of calling NFL games for CBS, the former Dallas Cowboys star continues to get rave reviews for his in-game analysis and penchant for predicting plays before they happen.

Tony Romo is already my favorite football broadcaster... https://t.co/xA2steOSgX — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) September 19, 2017

Tony Romo was a very good NFL quarterback. He may be an even better analyst https://t.co/h3JVqcvflp pic.twitter.com/vw3UKuMn0I — Sports Biz (@CNBCSportsBiz) September 19, 2017

Romo has so far shown the perfect balance of excitement and level-headed commentary in the booth. He’s been so good early that it makes previous questions about his broadcasting ability seem ludicrous.

But has S.I. gone too far? Their tongue-in-cheek headline Monday on their Extra Mustard site laid the praise on thick: “After two weeks of the NFL season, Tony Romo is the MVP.”

Hopefully, this doesn’t lead to Romo spraining his jaw, getting a sore throat or being struck with a speech impediment before he calls his next game.