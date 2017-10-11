Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo holds his son Rivers as they watch at Rangers game in September 2016 at Globe Life Park.
Dallas Cowboys

This Tony Romo family video is cute overload

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 9:56 AM

Tony and Candice Romo’s family is cuter than yours.

The former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback and burgeoning broadcast legend posted a video of his kids Wednesday morning, specifically of son Hawkins,5, and baby brother Jones.

Romo tweeted the video, along with this description: “Sunday was a good day to hang out and watch football with the boys. Rivers is the ‘crazy guy’ Hawk is talking about. Riiiiiiiight.”

“I love them too much,” says Hawkins, who is holding his baby brother, who was born on August 23, in the video. Hawkins gives Jones a kiss on the forehead before the clip ends.

Meanwhile, three-year-old brother Rivers, who comes into view near the end of the 30-second clip, is pegged the crazy brother by Hawkins. “It’s a good thing he’s not like that guy because he’s crazy,” Hawkins jokes.

Romo retired from the NFL last spring and is now working as an NFL analyst for CBS where he’s been receiving rave reviews.

 

A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

