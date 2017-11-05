Check out the Cowboys’ tribute that choked up an emotional Tony Romo

More Videos

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:16

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem?

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

  • Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

    On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming

On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Check out the Cowboys’ tribute that choked up an emotional Tony Romo

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 4:00 PM

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed home Tony Romo with a brief tribute before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.

Romo, who retired from the NFL in the spring, is in his first season as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

Cowboys’ tight end Jason Witten narrated the video tribute to Romo. Witten concluded the tribute with “Tony Romo taught us all what it meant to love a game, the greatest game on earth. And for that, we say, thank you 9.”

A camera was on Romo in the booth as he watched the tribute on the jumbo screen above the field. The sellout crowd gave Romo a huge ovation at the conclusion of the video which ended with “Thank You 9.”

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” Romo told his booth partner Jim Nantz. “That was pretty emotional. It’s an honor to just b e in that position.”

Thank you 9
The large video screen shows a message to CBS analyst Tony Romo, who quarterbacked the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years during a pre-game tribute before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.
Michael Ainsworth AP

The Cowboys also marked his return with a huge “Welcome Home 9” banner just beyond the east-side end zone.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 0:45

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:16

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem?

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video