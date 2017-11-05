Check out the Cowboys’ tribute that choked up an emotional Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed home Tony Romo with a brief tribute before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.

Romo, who retired from the NFL in the spring, is in his first season as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

The Cowboys welcomed Tony Romo back to Dallas with a special tribute narrated by Jason Witten. pic.twitter.com/B35l1mIv1I — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2017

Cowboys’ tight end Jason Witten narrated the video tribute to Romo. Witten concluded the tribute with “Tony Romo taught us all what it meant to love a game, the greatest game on earth. And for that, we say, thank you 9.”

A camera was on Romo in the booth as he watched the tribute on the jumbo screen above the field. The sellout crowd gave Romo a huge ovation at the conclusion of the video which ended with “Thank You 9.”

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” Romo told his booth partner Jim Nantz. “That was pretty emotional. It’s an honor to just b e in that position.”

The large video screen shows a message to CBS analyst Tony Romo, who quarterbacked the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years during a pre-game tribute before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Michael Ainsworth AP

The Cowboys also marked his return with a huge “Welcome Home 9” banner just beyond the east-side end zone.