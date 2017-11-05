‘Welcome Home 9’ sign greets Tony Romo at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON _ The Dallas Cowboys have welcomed back Tony Romo in a big way.

The Cowboys had a cover on one of the touchdown decks in the end zone that said “Welcome Home 9”. It had the team’s star on one corner and the CBS emblem on the other.

Romo, who left football in the spring, will be broadcasting today’s Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game along with Jim Nantz for CBS Sports.

Highlights from Romo’s career with the Cowboys was shown on the center hung mega video board with his photo inset on the screen.

There was also a big “Thank you” on the board and a thunderous ovation.