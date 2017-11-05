More Videos

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:14

Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

EZ touchdown return from football recruit 0:25

EZ touchdown return from football recruit

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

On Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first game in Arlington as a CBS play-by-play commentator. Cowboys fans had heard him before, but never talking about their team. Here are their thoughts on the big homecoming
Dallas Cowboys

‘Welcome Home 9’ sign greets Tony Romo at AT&T Stadium

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 2:55 PM

ARLINGTON _ The Dallas Cowboys have welcomed back Tony Romo in a big way.

The Cowboys had a cover on one of the touchdown decks in the end zone that said “Welcome Home 9”. It had the team’s star on one corner and the CBS emblem on the other.

Romo, who left football in the spring, will be broadcasting today’s Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game along with Jim Nantz for CBS Sports.

Highlights from Romo’s career with the Cowboys was shown on the center hung mega video board with his photo inset on the screen.

There was also a big “Thank you” on the board and a thunderous ovation.

