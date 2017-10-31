More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Another DeMarcus: Lawrence one sack on Sunday from tying Ware’s record

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 31, 2017 5:01 PM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is one sack on Sunday from tying an NFL record.

Lawrence would join Robert Mathis (’05), Dwight Freeney (’09) and Everson Griffen (’17) as the fourth player to record a sack in each of his team’s first eight games of a season since sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.

With a sack, Lawrence will increase his career-long stretch with games with a sack and match the Cowboys’ longest string since DeMarcus Ware did it in eight consecutive games in 2012.

Lawrence has 19.5 career sacks and is 7.5 sacks from tying Jason Hatcher for 10th all-time in Cowboys history.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

