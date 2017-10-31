Another DeMarcus: Lawrence one sack on Sunday from tying Ware’s record

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds Pause

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:45 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

1:11 From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster

0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

0:16 A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

0:53 NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

1:14 TollTag user saves time at a cost

1:35 Reading with Barbers a cut above for students