Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence offering cool ‘Tank’ apparel

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence some cool apparel for sale and it’s pretty sweet.
The design, which can be purchased on a hooded sweatshirt or T-shirt, reads “Tank Is Coming For You” above NFL East Division quarterbacks, the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, the Giants’ Eli Manning and Redskins’ Kirk Cousins running for their lives with Lawrence riding a Tank behind them. Lawrence has had the nickname “Tank” since he was a kid.
Excited to launch my first “Tank Is Coming For You” limited edition t-shirt & hoodie. Get it now!! https://t.co/BjRM3XUb0w— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) October 4, 2017
The hoodie is selling for $39.99 and the T-shirt is selling for $24.99. They can be purchased at https://represent.com/tanklawrence.
