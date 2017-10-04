Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer gets pressured by Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence during a game on Sept. 25, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence offering cool ‘Tank’ apparel

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 02:31 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 07:01 PM

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence some cool apparel for sale and it’s pretty sweet.

The design, which can be purchased on a hooded sweatshirt or T-shirt, reads “Tank Is Coming For You” above NFL East Division quarterbacks, the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, the Giants’ Eli Manning and Redskins’ Kirk Cousins running for their lives with Lawrence riding a Tank behind them. Lawrence has had the nickname “Tank” since he was a kid.

The hoodie is selling for $39.99 and the T-shirt is selling for $24.99. They can be purchased at https://represent.com/tanklawrence.

  • Tank Lawrence is finally healthy and ready to sack

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tank Lawrence discusses his injuries in 2016 and his team's outlook for 2017 (Video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

tengel@star-telegram.com

  • Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

    Greg Zuerlein made seven field goals in the Los Angeles Rams’ 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. His longest field goal was from 49 yards.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

