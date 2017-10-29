DeMarcus Lawrence becomes Cowboys’ first double-digit sack guy since 2013

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence continues to find his way to opposing quarterbacks.
Lawrence registered a sack on the final play of the third quarter, bringing down Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins for a 10-yard loss on a first-and-10 from the Dallas 25.
Linebacker Jaylon Smith closed in at the end and celebrated Lawrence’s sack with his signature “swipe.”
The sack gives Lawrence 10.5 on the season. He’s the first Cowboys player to reach double figures since Jason Hatcher had 11 in 2013.
The Cowboys’ defensive line has had little trouble getting to Cousins. They have four sacks on the day through three quarters.
Along with Lawrence, David Irving has been credited with two sacks and Tyrone Crawford has one.
The Cowboys failed to register a sack the last time they faced Cousins and the Redskins. He threw 53 times without getting sacked in the Cowboys’ 31-26 victory last Thanksgiving Day.
