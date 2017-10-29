DeMarcus Lawrence, left, pursuing 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard in last week’s game, now has 10.5 sacks on the season after taking down Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the third quarter Sunday.
DeMarcus Lawrence, left, pursuing 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard in last week’s game, now has 10.5 sacks on the season after taking down Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the third quarter Sunday. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
DeMarcus Lawrence, left, pursuing 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard in last week’s game, now has 10.5 sacks on the season after taking down Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the third quarter Sunday. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence becomes Cowboys’ first double-digit sack guy since 2013

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 6:07 PM

LANDOVER, Md.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence continues to find his way to opposing quarterbacks.

Lawrence registered a sack on the final play of the third quarter, bringing down Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins for a 10-yard loss on a first-and-10 from the Dallas 25.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith closed in at the end and celebrated Lawrence’s sack with his signature “swipe.”

The sack gives Lawrence 10.5 on the season. He’s the first Cowboys player to reach double figures since Jason Hatcher had 11 in 2013.

The Cowboys’ defensive line has had little trouble getting to Cousins. They have four sacks on the day through three quarters.

Along with Lawrence, David Irving has been credited with two sacks and Tyrone Crawford has one.

The Cowboys failed to register a sack the last time they faced Cousins and the Redskins. He threw 53 times without getting sacked in the Cowboys’ 31-26 victory last Thanksgiving Day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video