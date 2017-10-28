More Videos

    The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Dallas Cowboys

Kicking game gets special attention against Washington

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 10:04 AM

The Dallas Cowboys are facing some special circumstances with their special teams this week.

Kicker Dan Bailey will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins, and maybe more, with a groin injury.

The Cowboys signed 13th-year veteran Mike Nugent as a replacement. Missing Bailey, and the possibility of inclement weather in the form of rain, could make kicking even more of a challenge on Sunday at FedExField.

It’s worth noting that safety Jeff Heath is the emergency kicker. The safety was forced into action last week against San Francisco and made two of three extra point attempts.

Special teams

The Cowboys swept the season series against the Redskins a year ago, but each game was decided by one possession. That puts an added emphasis on special teams and new kicker Mike Nugent. Nugent has plenty of NFL experience, but lost a battle for the New York Giants’ job in training camp.

Rushing attack

Ezekiel Elliott had a career-high 219 yards from scrimmage last week along with three touchdowns. FedExField wasn’t too kind to Elliott last year, when he fumbled twice and was benched late in the game. On top of that, Elliott’s looming legal battle with the NFL continues to hang over his head, and the team, with a pending court date on Monday.

Dak’s encore

Dak Prescott is coming off one of his best performances of the season Sunday against the 49ers. He threw three touchdown passes for the third consecutive game and ran for a score. Prescott could become the first quarterback in franchise history to throw three touchdowns in four consecutive games. Washington’s pass defense ranks 19th in the league, allowing an average of 230.7 yards a game.

T-Will

Terrance Williams doesn’t have a touchdown catch yet, marking the longest stretch (six games) he’s started a season without a touchdown. He also didn’t have a reception last week against the 49ers. Is this the week Williams finds the end zone? Williams is looking for his third consecutive touchdown in a road game against a division opponent. Williams has more career receiving yards against the Redskins (494) than any other team he’s played.

Pass rush

DeMarcus Lawrence ranks second in the league with 9.5 sacks, and is close to becoming the Cowboys’ first double-digit sack artist since Jason Hatcher had 11 in 2013. But Lawrence isn’t alone. The Cowboys are coming off a five-sack performance against the 49ers, and will surely be looking to take advantage of what could be a compromised Redskins offensive line. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams (right knee) and right guard Brandon Scherff (left knee) are the headliners but four of the five starters and Washington’s top reserve are dealing with injuries.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

