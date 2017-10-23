More Videos

    The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Dallas Cowboys

Injured Bailey out for a few weeks, Cowboys searching for another kicker

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 23, 2017 2:11 PM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey is expected to be out a few weeks with the groin injury that sidelined him in the second quarter of Sunday's 40-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, according to a source.

Safety Jeff Heath filled in admirably as the emergency kicker, making two of three extra points.

But the Cowboys are now on the hunt for a proven kicker to fill the void while Bailey is sidelined.

The Cowboys are bringing in Sam Irwin Hill, Mike Nugent and Jason Myers for tryouts. The list is not final, according to a source. Irwin Hill, a rookie from Arkansas, was with the Cowboys during training camp and the preseason before being released on Sept. 2.

They will be hard-pressed to live up to Bailey's standards. He is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Against the 49ers, Bailey made two extra points before being injured. That gave him 800 career points, which ranks third all-time in team history. He is only the third Cowboy, and second kicker, to reach 800 career points.

Still, the Cowboys need someone who can make field goals in what could be a close game against the Washington Redskins Sunday and going forward with Kansas City on Nov. 5 and at Atlanta on Nov. 12.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

