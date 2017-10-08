Green Bay Packers players linked arms during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers link arms for anthem before Cowboys game

By Stefan Stevenson

October 08, 2017 3:39 PM

ARLINGTON

Green Bay Packers players linked arms on the sideline during the national anthem Sunday afternoon before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys players stood, per usual, many with the hands over their hearts.

The arm link has replaced kneeling for many players in the NFL, as a way of showing team unity in the wake of President Donald Trump’s verbal attacks at certain players, including Colin Kaepernick, for kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice.

