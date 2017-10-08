Green Bay Packers link arms for anthem before Cowboys game

Green Bay Packers players linked arms on the sideline during the national anthem Sunday afternoon before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys players stood, per usual, many with the hands over their hearts.
The arm link has replaced kneeling for many players in the NFL, as a way of showing team unity in the wake of President Donald Trump’s verbal attacks at certain players, including Colin Kaepernick, for kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice.
