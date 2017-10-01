What’s more disrespectful to the anthem? Kneeling or buying beer?

More Videos 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Pause 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 1:14 Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 2:53 Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 1:58 Cashner would like to return to Rangers in 2018 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:41 Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 4:55 Mac Attack and 8-year-old daughter talk Cowboys Take A Knee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem? During the anthem for the Dallas Cowboys-LosAngeles Rams game on Sunday, most fans stopped on the concourse, but some continued moving, buying beer and one group knelt. During the anthem for the Dallas Cowboys-LosAngeles Rams game on Sunday, most fans stopped on the concourse, but some continued moving, buying beer and one group knelt. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

