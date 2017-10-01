More Videos

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem?

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark 0:41

Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl 5:08

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:53

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:14

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you 2:11

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you

    During the anthem for the Dallas Cowboys-LosAngeles Rams game on Sunday, most fans stopped on the concourse, but some continued moving, buying beer and one group knelt.

During the anthem for the Dallas Cowboys-LosAngeles Rams game on Sunday, most fans stopped on the concourse, but some continued moving, buying beer and one group knelt. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
During the anthem for the Dallas Cowboys-LosAngeles Rams game on Sunday, most fans stopped on the concourse, but some continued moving, buying beer and one group knelt. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys stand for national anthem, no arm link or kneeling

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 01, 2017 12:03 PM

ARLINGTON

It was back to business as usual for Dallas Cowboys before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After kneeling before the national anthem with their arms linked together as a show of unity against racism and then standing for the anthem out of respect for the flag in Monday’s 28-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys went back to their previous practices of simply standing for the anthem with their hands over their heart.

Receiver Dez Bryant said last week’s demonstration was in response to President Donald Trump’s expletive-filled attack on the NFL and the players for kneeling during the anthem in protest against racism and social injustice.

While the Cowboys didn’t protest during the anthem, a Rams player did.

Defensive end Robert Quinn held his fist in the air while punter Johnny Hekker had his arm around him.

Bryant said the Cowboys planned to focus on football going forward.

And that certainly was the message sent on Sunday before a crowd that had a few spots of empty seats before kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fan do during anthem?

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark 0:41

Tomlinson says Jerry Jones, Cowboys on the mark

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl 5:08

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:53

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:14

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you 2:11

UNC's Switzer gets surprise call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'We just picked you

Owner Jerry Jones had worried that the protest was affecting the NFL business, causing fans to not only tune out, but also not show up.

But Sunday’s crowd likely had a lot to do with the early noon kickoff as well as a lack of interest in the Rams, who despite their 2-1 start to season, don’t resonate as a rival or must-see opponent.

Next Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers will be truer barometer on whether fans are truly turned off.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

