NFL ratings dip? Um, not for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a television ratings bonanza despite the current controversy surrounding the NFL at the moment.
The Cowboys’ Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN was the second-highest MNF telecast over the last two seasons. The only game with more viewers was the Cowboys-Lions game on Dec. 26, 2016, which drew 18.6 million.
Monday’s game averaged 13.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That’s a 71 percent increase year-over-year on Week 3. ESPN says that average audience is likely to grow by eight percent when streaming and out out-of-home audiences are included, using their new Nielsen Total Audience measurement.
The ESPN Deportes telecast drew nearly 100,000 views, making it the most-watched Spanish-language MNF game on ESPN since 2013.
In DFW, the game scored a 9.2 rating on ESPN and a 19.8 rating on WFAA/Ch. 8 for a combined 29 rating. In the Phoenix market, the game scored a 22.2 combined rating.
San Antonio (20.9), Austin (20.3) were the top two metered markets not including either team.
