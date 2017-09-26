Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler celebrates after a touchdown during the Monday night’s 28-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler celebrates after a touchdown during the Monday night’s 28-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
NFL ratings dip? Um, not for the Dallas Cowboys

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 26, 2017 6:12 PM

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a television ratings bonanza despite the current controversy surrounding the NFL at the moment.

The Cowboys’ Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN was the second-highest MNF telecast over the last two seasons. The only game with more viewers was the Cowboys-Lions game on Dec. 26, 2016, which drew 18.6 million.

Monday’s game averaged 13.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That’s a 71 percent increase year-over-year on Week 3. ESPN says that average audience is likely to grow by eight percent when streaming and out out-of-home audiences are included, using their new Nielsen Total Audience measurement.

The ESPN Deportes telecast drew nearly 100,000 views, making it the most-watched Spanish-language MNF game on ESPN since 2013.

In DFW, the game scored a 9.2 rating on ESPN and a 19.8 rating on WFAA/Ch. 8 for a combined 29 rating. In the Phoenix market, the game scored a 22.2 combined rating.

San Antonio (20.9), Austin (20.3) were the top two metered markets not including either team.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

