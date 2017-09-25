Here are the top playmakers in the Cowboys’ win over the Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys started Monday night’s game like they were still in Denver. But after the Arizona Cardinals took a quick 7-0 lead, the Cowboys rallied to score the next 14 points and pull away with a 28-17 win at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
“Last week we got hit in the mouth pretty good,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on ESPN. “It was important for us to comeback and prepare the right way throughout the week to get the win tonight.”
Who earned game balls from the Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals Monday?
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: didn’t have an unbelievable yardage night but he was the consummate game manager, completing 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 10-yard score that tied that game at 7-7 just before halftime.
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: Was a man on a mission, constantly pressuring Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, including three official sacks and another he should have been credited for.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: Rebounded from the worst game of his career last week with 80 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.
Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald: Had a game-high 13 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer: He completed 29 of 48 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.
