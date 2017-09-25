Dallas Cowboys, along with Jerry Jones, take a knee on field before anthem

The Dallas Cowboys entire team, along with owner Jerry Jones and members of his family, took a knee together at midfield before the singing of the National Anthem at The University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Monday night.
The Cowboys “show of unity,” as it was referred to on ESPN’s telecast, lasted for less than 30 seconds and was over before the singing of the anthem. Booing could be heard while the Cowboys took a knee. Cowboys players, along with Jones and the coaching staff, stayed locked arm in arm during the anthem. The Cowboys official Twitter account almost immediately posted an image of Jones kneeling along with players.
Jones and head coach Jason Garrett had publicly discouraged Cowboys players from kneeling during the anthem the first two weeks of the season.
But after President Donald Trump attacked players for taking a knee during the anthem Friday night, NFL players across the league chose to show solidarity in one form or another. Some took a knee, some teams chose to stay in the locker room for the anthem.
The Cowboys, along with their owner and coaching staff, chose to kneel together, locked arm in arm, on the field before the anthem. A giant American flag was unfurled that covered the entire field during the anthem. Arizona Cardinals players also stood arm in arm during the anthem.
