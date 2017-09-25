Dak and Dez’s highlight reel touchdowns light up the Internet

The Dallas Cowboys first two touchdowns Monday night came courtesy of two of the wildest individual efforts in the young season.
Quarterback Dak Prescott tied the game before halftime with a 10-yard run in which he flipped over defenders into the end zone.
#Dez #TD one vs eight #cowboys— TodoCowboys (@NFLJuevesTwiter) September 26, 2017
Quien dice que Dez ya no la hace. 1 vs 8 y TD. #cards #vaqueros #MNF pic.twitter.com/mdzjKwabaK
The Cowboys took a 14-7 lead on Dez Bryant’s 15-yard reception that included him running the final five yards, carrying at least four defenders with him past the goal line. Both plays quickly blew up on social media as fans offered their takes on the highlights.
.@DAK flips over #Cardinals defenders for #Cowboys touchdown!— HighlightHub (@HighlightHub_) September 26, 2017
#Dak #Prescott #DallasCowboys #DALvsAZ pic.twitter.com/eGuuSQGue0
It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's @dak scoring a touchdown. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/EIQ6p26vgr— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 26, 2017
