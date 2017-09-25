Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott flipped over defenders after diving for a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the Cardinals 7-7 during a Monday Night Football game in Arizona.
Dallas Cowboys

Dak and Dez’s highlight reel touchdowns light up the Internet

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 9:56 PM

The Dallas Cowboys first two touchdowns Monday night came courtesy of two of the wildest individual efforts in the young season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott tied the game before halftime with a 10-yard run in which he flipped over defenders into the end zone.

The Cowboys took a 14-7 lead on Dez Bryant’s 15-yard reception that included him running the final five yards, carrying at least four defenders with him past the goal line. Both plays quickly blew up on social media as fans offered their takes on the highlights.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

