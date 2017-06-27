One day Big Red, next day Taco Bueno for Taco Charlton

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Taco Charlton is bringing in the endorsements.
A day after landing a deal with Big Red soda, the former Michigan Wolverines standout has fittingly landed a taco deal with Dallas-based Taco Bueno.
The fast-food chain announced the deal Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Charlton, selected by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft’s first round at No. 28 in April, was given the nickname Taco by his grandma. His given name is Vidauntae, but he was born premature with his grandma saying he was “running for the border,” a take on a Taco Bell slogan at the time.
In a statement, Charlton said, “In my short time here, I have discovered that Texas is THE PLACE for tacos.”
NFL.com notes that Charlton grew up in Pickerington, Ohio, “more than 600 miles away” from the nearest Taco Bueno.
Taco Bueno was founded in 1967 in Abilene and operates 184 restaurants in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Louisiana.
Dallas Cowboys key dates
July 24: Dallas Cowboys first training camp practice, Oxnard, Calif.
Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Arizona, Canton, Ohio
Aug. 5: Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio
Aug. 12: Cowboys preseason game at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m.
Aug. 18: Cowboys break camp in Oxnard, Calif.
Aug. 19: Cowboys preseason game vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Aug. 26: Cowboys preseason game vs. Oakland, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31: Cowboys preseason game at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: Cowboys regular-season opener vs. New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.
