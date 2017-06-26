Taco Charlton’s mom, Tamara, recalled the story of how her son ended up being known as “Taco,” instead of his birth name of “Vidauntae.” (Video by Max Faulkner) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
June 26, 2017 4:25 PM

Taco Charlton’s first endorsement deal? Not tacos, but soda

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

Most expected defensive end Taco Charlton to land an endorsement deal with a, well, taco brand. But the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round NFL Draft pick found his first endorsement deal with soda brand Big Red.

The Austin-based company announced a deal with Charlton on Monday. On its Twitter account, @drinkbigred, the company wrote: “@drinkbigred is proud to welcome Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) to the Big Red family this year. Big Red and Tacos!”

Charlton has hinted that he is in talks to sign with a taco company but has yet to do so. He has gone on a tasting tour of tacos around the Metroplex.

But Charlton seems pleased about landing with Big Red.

“I love my name and I actually do love tacos,” Charlton said in a statement. “Although I am new to Texas, I quickly learned that nothing goes better with tacos than Big Red, so I’m excited to partner with such a unique, iconic brand.”

Charlton, the 28th overall draft pick, was given the nickname Taco by his grandma. His given name is Vidauntae, but he was born premature with his grandma saying he was “running for the border,” a Taco Bell slogan at the time.

Charlton’s Twitter handle is @TheSupremeTaco.

Dallas Cowboys key dates

July 24: Dallas Cowboys first training camp practice, Oxnard, Calif.

Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Arizona, Canton, Ohio

Aug. 5: Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio

Aug. 12: Cowboys preseason game at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m.

Aug. 18: Cowboys break camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Aug. 19: Cowboys preseason game vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Aug. 26: Cowboys preseason game vs. Oakland, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31: Cowboys preseason game at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: Cowboys regular-season opener vs. New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.

