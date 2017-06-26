Taco Charlton’s first endorsement deal? Not tacos, but soda

Most expected defensive end Taco Charlton to land an endorsement deal with a, well, taco brand. But the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round NFL Draft pick found his first endorsement deal with soda brand Big Red.

The Austin-based company announced a deal with Charlton on Monday. On its Twitter account, @drinkbigred, the company wrote: “@drinkbigred is proud to welcome Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) to the Big Red family this year. Big Red and Tacos!”

Charlton has hinted that he is in talks to sign with a taco company but has yet to do so. He has gone on a tasting tour of tacos around the Metroplex.

But Charlton seems pleased about landing with Big Red.

@drinkbigred is proud to welcome Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) to the Big Red family this year. Big Red and Tacos! https://t.co/MdbzyzT7MW — Big Red (@drinkbigred) June 26, 2017

“I love my name and I actually do love tacos,” Charlton said in a statement. “Although I am new to Texas, I quickly learned that nothing goes better with tacos than Big Red, so I’m excited to partner with such a unique, iconic brand.”

Charlton, the 28th overall draft pick, was given the nickname Taco by his grandma. His given name is Vidauntae, but he was born premature with his grandma saying he was “running for the border,” a Taco Bell slogan at the time.

Charlton’s Twitter handle is @TheSupremeTaco.