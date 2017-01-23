Cowboys to scout Senior Bowl for another hidden gem like Dak Prescott

1:47 TCU DE Josh Carraway says defensive improvement is "night and day." Pause

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:57 Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten After Loss to Packers: "There's a shelf life for everybody."

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

0:41 Euless remembers slain officer, reacts to shooting

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks