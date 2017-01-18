TCU

January 18, 2017 3:13 PM

TCU sack leader Carraway gets invites to Senior Bowl, Combine

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU sack leader Josh Carraway has been invited to play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL Combine.

The senior from Flower Mound led the Horned Frogs with eight sacks last year and nine the year before. His 19 career sacks rank seventh at TCU.

Carraway was an All-Big 12 player each of the last two seasons. He was the conference player of the week following a win at Kansas in which he had three sacks in the fourth quarter, including on back-to-back plays on the final drive as Kansas tried to move into position for a field goal to win.

To date, Carraway is the only TCU player to date with an invitation to the Senior Bowl or the Combine. Last season, six TCU players received combine invitations, and running back Aaron Green played in the Senior Bowl.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

