Cowboys’ future is bright, but there will be off-season changes

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say Pause

0:57 Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten After Loss to Packers: "There's a shelf life for everybody."

3:59 Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game

2:47 Mac Attack from another depressing Cowboys loss

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

2:17 Jerry Jones talks about progress made by Randy Gregory

0:48 Cowbows CB Morris Claiborne: "We just fought."

2:34 Clarence Hill and Drew Davison visit The Star, the new home of the Dallas Cowboys

1:48 Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill reports from The Star Sunday