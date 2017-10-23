The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, signing autographs in September, consoled Devin Harris’ 9-year-old nephew before a game against the Mavericks Monday. Harris’ older brother died after a car wreck in Dallas last week.
Dallas Mavericks

Warriors’ Stephen Curry comforts grieving boy before Mavericks game

By Stefan Stevenson

October 23, 2017 8:44 PM

DALLAS

Stephen Curry has a big heart and it showed before Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors’ superstar tried to comfort the nephew of Mavs’ guard Devin Harris, who lost his older brother last week after a car wreck in Dallas.

Curry’s teammate Kevin Durant retweeted video of the scene, which shows Curry talking with the boy and putting his arm around him. The 9-year-old keeps his head down and is escorted back up the tunnel by Curry.

“It’s been a tough week. The family is taking it pretty hard as you would expect them to,” Harris said. “Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with is trying to explain to his kids, my kids. The support I’ve gotten from the team and the community has been great.”

Harris said he’s still waiting to hear the details surrounding the wreck but did say that his brother’s car broke down on North Central Expressway in Dallas and another car rear-ended his. “We look forward to having some answers,” he said.

Harris was not available for Monday’s game against the Warriors. He said he’ll return soon “when it’s right.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

