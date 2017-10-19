American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks

Brother of Dallas Mavericks guard dies in car crash

By Jeff Caplan

jcaplan@star-telegram.com

October 19, 2017 2:32 PM

Bruce Harris, the older brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris, died Thursday, the Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at about 12:32 p.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, Bruce Harris died from injuries suffered in a car crash early Thursday morning on Central Expressway.

Devin Harris, who is starting his 16th NBA season and ninth season with the Mavericks, played in the team’s season-opener Wednesday night, but was excused from Thursday’s practice, according to the Morning News.

The Mavericks host Sacramento on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.

