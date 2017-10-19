Brother of Dallas Mavericks guard dies in car crash

Bruce Harris, the older brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris, died Thursday, the Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at about 12:32 p.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, Bruce Harris died from injuries suffered in a car crash early Thursday morning on Central Expressway.

Devin Harris, who is starting his 16th NBA season and ninth season with the Mavericks, played in the team’s season-opener Wednesday night, but was excused from Thursday’s practice, according to the Morning News.

The Mavericks host Sacramento on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.