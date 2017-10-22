Both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors were ejected by referee Scott Wall in the team’s 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks must contend with frustrated Warriors team

October 22, 2017 7:12 PM

DALLAS

The fact that the Dallas Mavericks are fighting to overcome an 0-4 start to their season isn’t all that surprising.

The 1-2 record of the Golden State Warriors though, that has raised a few eyebrows.

Thanks to the discount contract signed by Warriors’ forward Kevin Durant, the organization’s front office managed to improve the edges of the roster that surrounds its supremely talented core of players. Yet, through their first three games this season, the Warriors haven’t looked like the world beaters everyone assumed they’d be.

Golden State lost a rare home game to a Chris Paul-less Houston Rockets in the home opener after watching their 2017 championship banner get raised to the rafters. On Saturday night, Steve Kerr’s group lost a 10-point road tilt to a rugged Memphis Grizzlies team (111-101).

Memphis had been up for much of the night, and late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors’ frustration boiled over. Golden State guard Stephen Curry finished a layup as part of a late comeback push. When the officials didn’t reward him with a free throw, Curry proceeded to throw his mouthpiece in anger.

Official Scott Wall seemed to think that the projectile was aimed at him and ejected the four-time All-Star. Officials also tossed Kevin Durant a few moments later when the forward tried to protest Wall’s previous decision.

In speaking with reporters after the game, Curry stated that the projectile wasn’t intended to hit Wall. He also took to Twitter to apologize.

Last year’s regular-season most valuable player also made it known that while he didn’t believe his behavior (his first ejection from a regular -eason game) warranted a suspension, he thought there was a good chance he could receive a fine from the NBA league office.

Durant, meanwhile, seemed to enjoy having a fun back-and-fourth with the opposing home fans on his way to the locker room, which he said was in good sport. And head coach Steve Kerr sarcastically mocked what he believed to be the absurdity of the entire situation.

It’s possible that the incident motivates the Warriors as they prepare for their Monday night match-up against the Mavericks in Dallas. And even in the unlikely event that Curry receives a suspension, Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors still pose a significant challenge to an injury-depleted Mavericks.

