Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. slams a dunk over the head of Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova for the first points of his NBA career early in Wednesday’s season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
Did you see how Dennis Smith Jr. started his NBA career?

October 18, 2017 9:32 PM

You can’t make a cooler first impression than Dennis Smith Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored his first two points on an alley oop on a feed from Wesley Matthews 32 seconds into the game.

The rookie had 16 points and 10 assists.

