Did you see how Dennis Smith Jr. started his NBA career?

You can’t make a cooler first impression than Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored his first two points on an alley oop on a feed from Wesley Matthews 32 seconds into the game.
The rookie had 16 points and 10 assists.
That escalated quickly! pic.twitter.com/FxHx7Y9lUH— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 19, 2017
Dennis Smith Jr. gets triple-teamed and is OK with it. pic.twitter.com/ZuWQfcKQ9z— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) October 19, 2017
