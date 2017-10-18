Dallas Mavericks boost anthem and flag with patriotic pre-game video

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t take any chances.
An ultra patriotic video featuring a tribute to the American flag played on the big overhead video board before the national anthem for the Mavs’ season opener against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.
Brought to you by the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/nzEVbqSmhm— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 19, 2017
The video’s narrator, speaking as the American flag, lists a collection of milestone moments for the Mavs, including the 2011 championship, as images of players, fans and owner Mark Cuban float by in a collage of red, white and blue pageantry.
“I am the American flag, I am our countries common ground,” the narrator says towards the end of the video. “ I ask you to join together now and sing our national anthem.”
The video received a loud round of cheers from fans and players for both teams stood per usual.
