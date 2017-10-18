Dallas Mavericks boost anthem and flag with patriotic pre-game video

More Videos 3:00 Mark Cuban unveils the Dallas Mavericks new locker room Pause 1:10 Dallas Mavericks unveil deluxe locker room 2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 2:21 L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas Mavericks

