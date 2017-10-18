More Videos

  • Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

    The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.
The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks boost anthem and flag with patriotic pre-game video

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 8:23 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t take any chances.

An ultra patriotic video featuring a tribute to the American flag played on the big overhead video board before the national anthem for the Mavs’ season opener against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

The video’s narrator, speaking as the American flag, lists a collection of milestone moments for the Mavs, including the 2011 championship, as images of players, fans and owner Mark Cuban float by in a collage of red, white and blue pageantry.

“I am the American flag, I am our countries common ground,” the narrator says towards the end of the video. “ I ask you to join together now and sing our national anthem.”

The video received a loud round of cheers from fans and players for both teams stood per usual.

  • Mavericks fans of all ages sound off on the season opener

    Dallas Mavericks fans young and old are excited and optimistic as the season begins Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks fans of all ages sound off on the season opener

Dallas Mavericks fans young and old are excited and optimistic as the season begins Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

