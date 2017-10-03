Mavericks Mark Cuban considering run for president

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is seriously considering running for president.
The billionaire said on Bakari Sellers’ podcast ViewPoint, which was posted Tuesday morning, he’s not ready to commit to running just yet.
“If I can come up with solutions that I think people can get behind and truly solve problems, then it makes perfect sense for me to run,” said Cuban, who describes himself as a political Independent. “If it comes down to, do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me, then no.”
Cuban was a vocal critic of President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. He supported Trump’s opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
.@mcuban tells me he is "seriously considering" running for POTUS. New pod out now! https://t.co/ckOMQXoFHZ— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 3, 2017
“I’m not traditional in terms of politics at all,” he said, referring to the two major political parties. “I think that’s what gets us in trouble. I believe there are right and wrong answers to problems. My goal is always to find a solution.”
Cuban said he has views on both sides of the political spectrum.
“I try to look at every situation differently. I try to be objective, I try to be informed,” he said. “And if I’m informed, hopefully I can come to a conclusion I can believe in and back up.”
Cuban, who became a billionaire when broadcast.com was sold to Yahoo in 1999, said he’d be fine with sharing his text records, something President Trump hasn’t done. He also doesn’t think the country is divided as it sometimes appears.
“When we watch the news ... it’s so easy to think everything else is falling apart, when in reality for 98 percent of us, the love is there. We get along and we like our neighbors. We just can’t lose sight of that,” he said. “A lot of it goes to leadership because when we look to the president for a calming influence, we’re not seeing that. But a lot of it’s our own undoing. I know I’m just as guilty. I watch news all day. I’m trying to force myself listen to more music.”
Cuban disagreed with Sellers when he suggested the country remains more divided than ever.
“I think we’re doing it more than we give ourselves credit for,” he said. “If you asked random people the name of our Vice President and you asked the same people the name of Beyonce’s twins, more people are going to give you the right answer for Beyonce’s twins.”
Cuban’s point was that most of the population doesn’t have time to follow every tweet from the president or sniping back and forth between parties. They’re too busy living their lives.
“That’s who we are as a country and that’s good! That means we’re paying attention to our families, we’re paying attention to our kids, we’re paying attention to their future ... when you’re a parent and you’re so consumed with all those things, you don’t have enough time to worry about what the president is saying or not saying or doing or not doing. You’re just trying to keep up. I think we lose sight of that because it’s not the real world that gets caught up in the bubble, it’s us in the media, it’s us on the air, it’s our bubble that creates the biggest problem.”
