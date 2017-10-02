The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks stood for a moment of silence for recent tragic events before Monday’s preseason opener at American Airlines Center. The events included the Sunday night mass shooting in Las Vegas, as well as violent storms that have affected Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. They also paid respects to Dallas Stars play-by-play man Dave Strader, who died Sunday from cancer.
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks, Bucks observe moment of silence for Las Vegas, other recent tragedies

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 02, 2017 8:57 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks observed a moment of silence for those affected by a plethora of tragedies before Monday’s preseason opener at American Airlines Center.

Before the national anthem was sung A cappella by Prophets and Outlaws, the Mavericks’ public address announcer asked for a moment of silence for those affected by the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas, as well as the storm-ravaged areas of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The Mavericks and Bucks players all remained standing on the court during the anthem.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Saturday that he expected his players to stand for the anthem.

Many players in the NFL have been taking a knee during the anthem to condemn racial injustice in the country. President Donald Trump ramped up the civil protest movement after he attacked NFL players for taking a knee.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

