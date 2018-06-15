Moving Day: Matt Bush, Chris Martin lead Rangers' busy day of roster moves

Rangers relievers Matt Bush and Chris Martin were both placed on the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game against the Rockies.
Bush's stint for a right elbow strain is retroactive to Thursday. It's likely Bush, who received a platelet rich plasma injection on Friday, will be inactive for several weeks. He's not supposed to throw for 10 days. An MRI revealed the strain in the right flexor tendon.
"It's kind of the same stuff I dealt with before I had Tommy John the first time so I just wanted to be proactive," said Bush, who had Tommy John surgery in 2007. "I learned my lesson the first time around. You can’t just push through stuff that is structural like that."
Martin (right calf strain) is retroactive to Tuesday. He was injured trying to hurry out of the bullpen during the home plate scuffle between Robinson Chirinos and Matt Kemp on Thursday at Dodgers Stadium.
Left-hander Yohander Mendez, who was already the planned starter for Friday's game, was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, along with left-hander Brandon Mann.
Left-hander Martin Perez was transferred to the 60-day DL from the 10-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for right-hander Deck McGuire, who was acquired in a waiver claim from the Blue Jays. McGuire was optioned to Round Rock. Additionally, Double-A Frisco catcher Jose Trevino was called up as an emergency option while Robinson Chirinos serves a one-game suspension for his shoving match with the Dodgers' Matt Kemp on Wednesday.
Bush, who briefly worked as a starter in spring training, dismissed that leading to his elbow soreness. He said additional throwing this spring has been from extra work to fix a mechanical issue. He said he's felt the tightness in the elbow for about a month.
"Hopefully, the recovering process will be a quick one. I bounced back pretty quickly from my knee injury [in 2017] so hopefully it'll be the same sort of thing."
He'll be examined in 10 days to see how it has progressed.
"It was pretty obvious to myself. I'd never had elbow pain since I’ve been with the Rangers," Bush said. "It's part of the game, part of the process. I haven't been doing this for very long. It would be very tough to continue just hoping that something doesn’t blow out."
