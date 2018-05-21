Rangers' reliever Matt Bush went 'back to basics' during minor league stint

Rangers' reliever Matt Bush was recalled from Triple A Round Rock before Monday's series opener against the Yankees.
Bush was sent down on April 25 to give him a chance to work through some control issues. Bush thinks it worked.
"I started throwing more strikes and had some consistent outings down there," Bush said. "It was good. I enjoyed it. Great atmosphere down there. Great group of guys. Very loose, very relaxed."
It also gave Bush a chance to work closely with Rangers' special assistant Roy Silver, who was hired by the club to help Bush navigate his way back into the game after a drunken driving wreck landed him in prison.
"I needed to get back to some basics," he said. "Kind of like I did when I first got called up."
Bush has a 3.97 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. He has 11 strikeouts but also nine walks.
"You've got to come in throwing strikes," Bush said. "If you look at my past, I’ve never been afraid to let them hit the ball. I go right after guys. The problem is I wasn’t throwing enough strikes."
A few small adjustments in his delivery proved beneficial. He's allowed two runs, walked four and struck out 14 in nine innings for Round Rock. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Bush was given a plan for his minor league stint, his first time in the minors since 2016 when he first joined the organization.
"To his credit, he went down and executed it. Both from what he was doing on the field, and in his plan and routine," Daniels said. "There were some things that Matt was doing with his delivery that has helped him command his fastball a little bit."
Right-hander Kevin Jepsen was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.
