Royals shut down Rangers' offense in Bibens-Dirkx's 2018 debut

Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed six runs (four earned) in 6 1/3 innings Thursday in his first big-league start of the season, and the Texas Rangers had only two hits in seven innings as the Kansas City Royals opened a four-game series with an 8-2 victory.

Two of the runs charged to Bibens-Dirkx came in the seventh after he had been removed. Right-hander Matt Bush failed to strand either of the two runners he inherited after manager Jeff Banister summoned him from the bullpen.

The Rangers finally got to Danny Duffy, who entered with a 6.88 ERA, in the eighth as Joey Gallo doubled with one out and scored on a two-out single by Rougned Odor.

The offense was shut down the night after a thrilling 12-10 victory over the New York Yankees. Jurickson Profar, Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nomar Mazara drove in three runs apiece in that one, but Profar and Guzman were held out of the starting lineup.

Kiner-Falefa doubled in Delino DeShields in the ninth.