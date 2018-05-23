Jurickson Profar reacts after his three-run double in a four-run sixth inning that moved the Texas Rangers into an 11-10 lead. They beat the New York Yankees 12-10.
Jurickson Profar reacts after his three-run double in a four-run sixth inning that moved the Texas Rangers into an 11-10 lead. They beat the New York Yankees 12-10. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Rangers storm back twice to stun Yankees

By Jeff Wilson

May 23, 2018 09:30 PM

Jurickson Profar cleared the bases with go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Ronald Guzman swatted a three-run homer in the fourth as the Texas Rangers overcame deficits of four and five runs to beat the New York Yankees 12-10.

The Yankees led 4-0 after three innings and 10-5 after a six-run fifth that that erased a short-lived 5-4 Rangers lead after the Guzman homer, his third in three games. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run shot earlier in the inning.

Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer in the Yankees' fifth and Aaron Judge added a mammoth two-run shot. Neil Walker homered in the third to give the Yankees five straight games with at least three home runs.

That's a record for the storied franchise, topping the mark set in last season and in 1956. Mickey Mantle won the Triple Crown that season.

Alex Claudio, Jose Leclerc, Chris Martin and Keone Kela didn't allow a run over the final four innings after the Yankees posted 10 against starter Doug Fister (eight runs in 4 1/3 innings) and Tony Barnette.

