The Texas Rangers’ Opening Day game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park at 2:30 p.m. on March 29 will be televised on ESPN. Brad Loper photo@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers-Astros season-opener part of ESPN’s quadruple-header

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 21, 2017 03:39 PM

UPDATED November 21, 2017 03:39 PM

The Silver Boot Series kicks into gear on national television in 2018.

The Texas Rangers’ 2018 season opener against the World Series champion Houston Astros will be broadcast on ESPN March 29 from Globe Life Park.

ESPN’s Opening Day quadruple-header begins with the Cubs at the Marlins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Astros at the Rangers at 2:30 p.m. The schedule concludes with the Giants at the Dodgers at 5 p.m. and the Indians at the Mariners at 8 p.m.

The Rangers and Astros start their 19-game Lone Star Series with a four-game series. The Rangers were 7-12 against the Astros in 2017.

ESPN’s complete 10-game Opening Week schedule:

Date

Time

Game

Network

March 29

11:30 a.m.

Cubs at Marlins*

ESPN

　

2:30 p.m.

Astros at Rangers

ESPN

　

6 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers (Exclusive)

ESPN

　

8 p.m.

Indians at Mariners

ESPN

April 1

Noon

Cardinals at Mets**

ESPN

　

7:30 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers (Exclusive)

ESPN

April 2

Noon

Rays at Yankees***

ESPN

　

6 p.m.

Orioles at Astros

ESPN

　

9 p.m.

Indians at Angels

ESPN2

April 3

9 p.m.

Indians at Angels

ESPN

* — Telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

** — Telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in both the St. Louis and New York markets.

*** — Telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

