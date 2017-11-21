Rangers-Astros season-opener part of ESPN’s quadruple-header

The Silver Boot Series kicks into gear on national television in 2018.
The Texas Rangers’ 2018 season opener against the World Series champion Houston Astros will be broadcast on ESPN March 29 from Globe Life Park.
ESPN’s Opening Day quadruple-header begins with the Cubs at the Marlins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Astros at the Rangers at 2:30 p.m. The schedule concludes with the Giants at the Dodgers at 5 p.m. and the Indians at the Mariners at 8 p.m.
The Rangers and Astros start their 19-game Lone Star Series with a four-game series. The Rangers were 7-12 against the Astros in 2017.
Never miss a local story.
ESPN’s complete 10-game Opening Week schedule:
Date
Time
Game
Network
March 29
11:30 a.m.
Cubs at Marlins*
ESPN
2:30 p.m.
Astros at Rangers
ESPN
6 p.m.
Giants at Dodgers (Exclusive)
ESPN
8 p.m.
Indians at Mariners
ESPN
April 1
Noon
Cardinals at Mets**
ESPN
7:30 p.m.
Giants at Dodgers (Exclusive)
ESPN
April 2
Noon
Rays at Yankees***
ESPN
6 p.m.
Orioles at Astros
ESPN
9 p.m.
Indians at Angels
ESPN2
April 3
9 p.m.
Indians at Angels
ESPN
* — Telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.
** — Telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in both the St. Louis and New York markets.
*** — Telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments