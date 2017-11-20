Texas Rangers catchers Patrick Cantwell, left, and catcher Jose Trevino get golf cart rides to the bullpen at spring training in Surprise, Ariz., in February. Trevino was one of six players added to the 40-man roster on Monday.
Texas Rangers

Rangers acquire pitcher Ronald Herrera from Yankees, move six to roster

By Stefan Stevenson

November 20, 2017 03:41 PM

The Texas Rangers filled up their 40-man roster with a slew of moves on Monday.

They acquired right-hander Ronald Herrera from the Yankees for minor league left-hander Reiver Sanmartin. Herrera, 22, went 8-1 in 14 minor league starts in 2017. He pitched at the rookie level, Double A and Triple A before making his major league debut for the Yankees in June.

The Rangers also purchased the contracts of six minor league players to bring their 40-man roster to 37 in advance of the MLB deadline Monday night. Right-handed pitcher Ariel Jurado, catcher Jose Trevino and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa were added from Double A Frisco. Right-hander Jonathan Hernandez and left-handers Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo were added from High A Down East.

Herrera had 1.91 ERA in 75  1/3 innings in the minors. He allowed two runs in three innings in the majors. He spent multiple stints on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Herrera was signed as an amateur free agent in 2012. He was traded to the Padres in 2014 and then to the Yankees in 2015. Sanmartin was 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) in 2017, which included stints with Short season Class A Spokane and Low A Hickory.

“We see as a starting pitching option for us,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “He’s the kind of guy who really knows how to pitch where maybe the sum is greater than the parts, so to speak.”

    Take a look on the progress of the Rangers' new home at Globe Life Field. Over the next four months, construction crews will move 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt. The process will take an estimated 97,000 truckloads. See what goes into the construction.

    Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson).

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas Rangers 40-man roster

Pitchers

47 Clayton Blackburn, 51 Matt Bush, 58 Alex Claudio, 41 Jake Diekman, 45 Nick Gardewine, 21 Chi Chi Gonzalez, 64 A.J. Griffin, 35 Cole Hamels, Jonathan Hernandez, Ronald Herrera,m Ariel Jurado, 50 Keone Kela, 62 Jose Leclerc, Brett Martin, 22 Nick Martinez, 65 Yohander Mendez, Joe Palumbo, 33 Martin Perez, 68 Ricky Rodriguez, 59 Connor Sadzeck.

Catchers

61 Robinson Chirinos, 6 Brett Nicholas, Jose Trevino

Infielders

2 Hanser Alberto, 1 Elvis Andrus, 29 Adrian Beltre, 13 Joey Gallo, 67 Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 12 Rougned Odor, 19 Jurickson Profar, 18 Drew Robinson.

Outfielders

55 Willie Calhoun, 17 Shin-Soo Choo, 3 Delino Deshields, 30 Nomar Mazara, 16 Ryan Rua.

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

