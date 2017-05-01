Lone Star Series winner earns Silver Boot, plus $20,000 from lottery

The Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Texas Lottery announced the 2017 Lone Star Series winner will receive $20,000 to their charitable foundation.
Texas Lottery commissioner Robert Rivera, along with Rangers ownership chairman Neil Leibman and Astros executive Anita Sehgal held a press conference before Monday’s game at Minute Maid Park, the first of 19 games between the in-state rivals.
The Rangers have won the Silver Boot the past two seasons with a combined record of 28-10, including 15-4 in 2016. The Rangers have won the Silver Boot 12 of the 16 seasons.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
