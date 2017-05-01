Texas Rangers

May 01, 2017 3:18 PM

Lone Star Series winner earns Silver Boot, plus $20,000 from lottery

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

The Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Texas Lottery announced the 2017 Lone Star Series winner will receive $20,000 to their charitable foundation.

Texas Lottery commissioner Robert Rivera, along with Rangers ownership chairman Neil Leibman and Astros executive Anita Sehgal held a press conference before Monday’s game at Minute Maid Park, the first of 19 games between the in-state rivals.

Jeff Banister breaks down Rangers' 11-14 April

The Texas Rangers ran hot and cold in an 11-14 April, but manager Jeff Banister said that wins and losses are the bottom line (video by Jeff Wilson).

jwilson@star-telegram.com

 

The Rangers have won the Silver Boot the past two seasons with a combined record of 28-10, including 15-4 in 2016. The Rangers have won the Silver Boot 12 of the 16 seasons.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

View More Video

Sports Videos