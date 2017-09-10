More Videos

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees 1:24

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees

Pause
Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them 2:22

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees 1:19

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

Matt Bush staying patient with knee injury 2:27

Matt Bush staying patient with knee injury

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview 1:29

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl 5:08

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas 1:40

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas

  • Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend

    The Texas Rangers honored Adrian Beltre before Friday's game for his 3,000th hit, a ceremony that he said he would have enjoyed more if he wasn't injured (video by Jeff Wilson).

The Texas Rangers honored Adrian Beltre before Friday's game for his 3,000th hit, a ceremony that he said he would have enjoyed more if he wasn't injured (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers honored Adrian Beltre before Friday's game for his 3,000th hit, a ceremony that he said he would have enjoyed more if he wasn't injured (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Gomez’s ankle injury another blow to Rangers’ lineup

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 10, 2017 2:06 PM

ARLINGTON

Carlos Gomez’s sprained right ankle was strapped into a protective boot Sunday, he was using crutches to keep weight off the joint, and the Texas Rangers don’t know when he will be able to return to their lineup.

The center fielder was injured as he left the batter’s box early in Saturday’s game. He left immediately with assistance from manager Jeff Banister and athletic trainer Kevin Harmon.

Gomez said that he is to use the boot and crutches for two days before getting another diagnosis from the medical staff. Delino DeShields returned to center field, where he played regularly last month while Gomez was out with a cyst.

“There’s nothing I can do right now,” Gomez said. “Just try to recover as fast as I can and see how fast I can be available again.”

His injury is the latest blow to the Rangers’ lineup, which might be without third baseman Adrian Beltre for the rest of the season. Catcher Robinson Chirinos is playing with a strained left hamstring.

Beltre and Gomez had been batting fourth. Manager Jeff Banister resorted to putting the .193-hitting Mike Napoli in the cleanup spot in the finale against New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Napoli was batting slightly better against lefties, at .202, but with a .481 slugging percentage. He entered with 29 homers this season.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video