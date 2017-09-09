Update: Texas Rangers outfielder hopes leg injury a ‘couple-of-days’ thing

More Videos 1:35 Rangers sporting NFL jerseys, including Cowboys' Dez Bryant, for trip to Atlanta Pause 1:25 TCU's Ben Banogu 'impressed by teammates' after setting early tone 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 1:49 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:40 TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas 0:23 RAW: Prized Carroll Dragons recruit sophomore RJ Mickens dazzles Maverick Stadium crowd 0:38 Taken off in a stretcher, players and coaches pray for Mansfield DB and top recruit Cameron Jones 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:28 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill on his offensive weapons and that block he made 1:35 Weatherford annexation opponents get loud at town hall meeting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rangers sporting NFL jerseys, including Cowboys' Dez Bryant, for trip to Atlanta Delino DeShields and Carlos Gomez both were wearing Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant jerseys as the Rangers donned NFL and soccer jerseys for their flight to Atlanta Sunday night. Delino DeShields and Carlos Gomez both were wearing Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant jerseys as the Rangers donned NFL and soccer jerseys for their flight to Atlanta Sunday night. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Delino DeShields and Carlos Gomez both were wearing Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant jerseys as the Rangers donned NFL and soccer jerseys for their flight to Atlanta Sunday night. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com