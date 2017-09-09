More Videos

Texas Rangers

Update: Texas Rangers outfielder hopes leg injury a ‘couple-of-days’ thing

By John Henry

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 09, 2017 1:12 PM

ARLINGTON

An MRI on Carlos Gomez’s injured right leg revealed a high-to-mid ankle sprain.

The veteran Texas Rangers center fielder was on crutches and in a walking boot after Saturday’s game, a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park.

His and the team’s hope is that this is, in his words, “a couple-of-days thing.”

“We know what we have and let’s deal with it,” Gomez said. “The more important thing is to try to get back as quick as possible. We’ll see how I feel in a few days. If it’s just pain, I know how to take pain.”

Gomez said he heard something pop as he took a cut at a Luis Severino pitch in his first at-bat.

Gomez was only was able to limp only halfway to first on a groundout to second before falling to the ground.

Officially, there is no timetable for his return.

Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez left Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees after rolling his right ankle coming out of the batter’s box on a groundout in his first at-bat.

Gomez was only able to limp halfway to first and then fall to the ground, where he was attended to by trainer Kevin Harmon. Gomez left with assistance.

An MRI on Gomez’s right leg revealed a high-to-mid ankle sprain.

Drew Robinson entered the game in his spot in the lineup, but went to left field. Delino DeShields moved from left to Gomez’s center field position.

Gomez was on crutches and in a walking boot after the game.

His and the team’s hope is that this is, in his words, “a couple-of-days thing.”

“We know what we have and let’s deal with it,” Gomez said. “The more important thing is to try to get back as quick as possible. We’ll see how I feel in a few days. If it’s just pain, I know how to take pain.”

Gomez said he heard something pop as he took a cut at a Luis Severino pitch in the at-bat.

Gomez was only was able to limp only halfway to first on a groundout to second before falling to the ground.

Officially, there is no timetable for his return.

