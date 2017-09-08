More Videos

  • Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend

The Texas Rangers honored Adrian Beltre before Friday's game for his 3,000th hit, a ceremony that he said he would have enjoyed more if he wasn't injured (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Uncomfortable in spotlight, Beltre appreciates weekend honoring him

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 08, 2017 7:21 PM

ARLINGTON

Don’t get Adrian Beltre wrong. He is certainly flattered by the tributes that will come his way this weekend as the Texas Rangers honor him for collecting his 3,000th career hit July 30.

If it were up to him, though, he’d call the whole thing off.

The spotlight usually is the last place Beltre wants to be under normal circumstances, and definitely is the last place he wants to be while on the disabled list.

With no game to play as he tries to recover from a strained left hamstring, he said that feels a bit out of place. The Rangers honored him Friday with an on-field pregame ceremony, and among the speakers was Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young.

He was given a Polaris RZR XP4 1000 all-terrain vehicle as a gift.

“I’m not going to say I’m not looking forward to getting it over with,” Beltre said. “It’s nice, obviously. I’m used to this, but it’s nice to be recognized by my teammate and organization. I really appreciate it.”

Beltre said that his recovery from his Aug. 31 injury isn’t going as fast as he would like. He has only been able to receive treatment and has yet to begin working out or doing any baseball activities.

He said that he can’t yet swing a bat, let alone run to first base.

The typically recovery time is at least four weeks, and Beltre isn’t sure if he will play again this season.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I know this is supposed to be four-plus weeks, but for my liking it’s been too slow. Hopefully, I can jump over the curb and start feeling a lot better and increase my workouts and rehab and find a way how to get back.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

