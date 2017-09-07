Salute to Adrian Beltre’s milestone fills Rangers-Yankees series

If you love yourself some Adrian Beltre, it’s a can’t-miss weekend at Globe Life Park.
The Texas Rangers are celebrating Beltre’s 3,000-hit milestone each day of the three-game series with the New York Yankees, including a special on-field ceremony before Friday’s game.
A ceremony begins at 6:20 p.m. before Game 1 at 7:05 p.m. Friday night in which Beltre will receive a proclamation from the City of Arlington, multiple presentations from the Rangers and manager Jeff Banister, videos of congratulations from Hall of Famers and noted players and a highlight video narrated by Bob Costas.
The Rangers and Yankees will use commemorative baseball during batting practice and Friday’s game. The balls will have a special logo recognizing Beltre’s accomplishment.
Beltre became the 31st player to join the 3,000th-hit club on July 30.
Other Beltre-related highlights:
▪ Fans attending Friday’s game receive a 3x5-inch Adrian Beltre 3,000-hit commemorative baseball card.
▪ Limited edition Adrian Beltre 3K caps are available through a special ticket offer for Friday and Saturday’s games using this link: www.texasrangers.com/beltre3K.
▪ Fans who already purchased tickets will have a chance to purchase a special Beltre 3K cap at the Texas Rangers Foundation kiosk (3rd base concourse by section 14) for a $15 donation to the foundation. Only 500 are available.
▪ The first 15,000 fans for Saturday’s 12:05 p.m. game will receive a Rangers On-Deck Circle Mousepad.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments