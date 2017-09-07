More Videos

Middlebrooks talks about making September impact 0:53

Middlebrooks talks about making September impact

Pause
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth 2:15

Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth

RAW: Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs makes incredible diving TD catch 0:22

RAW: Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs makes incredible diving TD catch

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 20:11

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

  • Adrian Beltre thought as he rounded first base, 'I did it'

    Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Salute to Adrian Beltre’s milestone fills Rangers-Yankees series

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 07, 2017 4:18 PM

If you love yourself some Adrian Beltre, it’s a can’t-miss weekend at Globe Life Park.

The Texas Rangers are celebrating Beltre’s 3,000-hit milestone each day of the three-game series with the New York Yankees, including a special on-field ceremony before Friday’s game.

A ceremony begins at 6:20 p.m. before Game 1 at 7:05 p.m. Friday night in which Beltre will receive a proclamation from the City of Arlington, multiple presentations from the Rangers and manager Jeff Banister, videos of congratulations from Hall of Famers and noted players and a highlight video narrated by Bob Costas.

The Rangers and Yankees will use commemorative baseball during batting practice and Friday’s game. The balls will have a special logo recognizing Beltre’s accomplishment.

KELY2847pS
The Rangers will use commemorative baseballs during bating practice and Friday’s series opener against the Yankees. The balls include a special Adrian Beltre 3,000-hit logo stamped on them.
Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers Texas Rangers

Beltre became the 31st player to join the 3,000th-hit club on July 30.

Other Beltre-related highlights:

▪ Fans attending Friday’s game receive a 3x5-inch Adrian Beltre 3,000-hit commemorative baseball card.

▪ Limited edition Adrian Beltre 3K caps are available through a special ticket offer for Friday and Saturday’s games using this link: www.texasrangers.com/beltre3K.

▪ Fans who already purchased tickets will have a chance to purchase a special Beltre 3K cap at the Texas Rangers Foundation kiosk (3rd base concourse by section 14) for a $15 donation to the foundation. Only 500 are available.

▪ The first 15,000 fans for Saturday’s 12:05 p.m. game will receive a Rangers On-Deck Circle Mousepad.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video