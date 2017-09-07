Salute to Adrian Beltre’s milestone fills Rangers-Yankees series

More Videos 0:53 Middlebrooks talks about making September impact Pause 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:15 Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth 0:22 RAW: Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs makes incredible diving TD catch 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 20:11 OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Adrian Beltre thought as he rounded first base, 'I did it' Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon. Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

