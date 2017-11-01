No World Series redemption for Yu Darvish, who put Dodgers in early hole

Yu Darvish’s season is over.

The former Texas Rangers ace was pulled in the second inning of Game 7 Wednesday night after the Houston Astros tagged him for five runs.

Darvish, who was traded from the Rangers to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, was also pulled after recording just five outs in Game 3.

Darvish’s total World Series line: 3 1/3, 9 runs (8 earned runs), 9 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.

Darvish lasted just 1 2/3 innings in each of his World Series starts.

An error in the first inning Wednesday night led an unearned run as the Astros took a 2-0 lead. George Springer’s three-run homer after a lead-off walk and double put the Dodgers in a 5-0 hole and sent Darvish to the showers.

Darvish is the second pitcher in a World Series with two starts of less than two innings pitched. The other was the Yankees’ Art Ditmar in Games 1 and 5 of the 1960 Series. The Dodgers turned to starter Clayton Kershaw to start the third inning after Brandon Morrow recorded the last out in the top of the second. Kershaw threw 94 pitches in 4 2/3 innings in Game 5 when he was pulled after allowing six runs.