Yu Darvish’s career-worst performance could be his last with Rangers

If the Yu Darvish era for the Texas Rangers is over, the last impression is going to leave it unfairly murky for a while.
Darvish was tagged for a career-high 10 earned runs on nine hits, including two solo homers in the first inning that set an ominous tone in a game that the Miami Marlins eventually won 22-10 Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.
The Miami Marlins sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth, including 10 against Darvish. The first four Marlins reached on two doubles and two singles before Darvish recorded his first out of the inning. But with two outs, the Marlins continued their rally.
Dee Gordon, who hit his first homer of the season in the first, singled to right and Giancarlo Stanton blooped a 65 mph single to shallow center. Darvish walked Christian Yelich before Marcell Ozuna cleared the bases with a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field. That was it for Darvish, whose name has been hot on the trade rumor rounds for more than a week.
Jeremy Jeffress took over and promptly surrendered a two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto to make it a nine-run inning for the Marlins, which ties the Rangers’ season-high for runs allowed in an inning. The Astros scored nine in the sixth against Texas on June 14. The Marlins led 11-1 before the top of the 4th was over. The 18 runs the Rangers had allowed through eight innings are still the most they’ve given up this season and the most since the Yankees scored 21 on July 28, 2015.
Darvish’s 3 2/3 inning-stint was his shortest outing of the season and second-shortest of his career. He went 3 1/3 innings in a start against the A’s on April 28, 2014. But he only allowed four earned runs that night.
“Yesterday, the day before the game, of course I thought about [the trade rumors] a little bit,” said Darvish, who saw his ERA rise to 4.01. Darvish added, sarcastically, that he was going to use the trade rumor mill as an excuse for the poor outing. “I’m going to try to make excuses because of all the trade talk that’s going on and just forget about it, and maybe it didn’t happen,” he joked.
The Rangers added a run in the fourth on Adrian Beltre’s solo homer. He had three more hits, bringing him to within four of his milestone 3,000th hit.
He was denied a chance to add to that total when he was ejected from the game by umpire Gerry Davis. Beltre was warned about not being physically in the on-deck circle and then tossed when he dragged the circle to the spot that he had been standing. Manager Jeff Banister was also ejected after objecting to Beltre’s ejection.
“Adrian’s been hit before in the on-deck circle,” Banister said. “If you go look at the video, and look at all the hitters around there, they stand in a very similar spot. Very unfortunate. Don’t know why it needed to be engaged, don’t understand it. This is a man that’s chasing history, [who had an] opportunity to get another at-bat in front of our fans.”
Beltre doubled in the first of three runs in the sixth to pull Texas to within 11-5. He also doubled in the seventh. He now has 604 doubles, moving him past Call Ripken for sole possession of 15th all-time. His three extra-base hits moved him past Dave Winfield into 21st place all-time. He’s four extra-base hits from tying Eddie Murray for 20th all-time.
Beltre’s 5,036 total bases are five shy of tying Mel Ott for 20th all-time. Beltre’s quest for 3,000 hits could now come in the next couple of games. The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a three-game series against the Orioles Friday at Globe Life Park.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Rangers vs. Orioles
7:05 p.m. Friday, FSSW
